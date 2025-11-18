PBF Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($5.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.09). The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,822,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 200,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,111.36. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,287,609.16. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.