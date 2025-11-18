PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,089 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,819,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.