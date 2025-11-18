PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:ATO opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Argus set a $172.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

