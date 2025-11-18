PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 382.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,977,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,597,000 after purchasing an additional 539,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Insider Activity

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ACI opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

