PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,909.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $660,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,722.95. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average is $125.97. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

