PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.42 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.