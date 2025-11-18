PAX Financial Group LLC Has $252,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $611.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

