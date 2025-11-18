PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,734,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 155.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 161,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 52.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,511 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 233,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,685.80. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,837.50. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 58,926 shares of company stock worth $711,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NUS opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

