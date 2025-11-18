Passur Aerospace (PSSR) & The Competition Critical Review

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Passur Aerospace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Passur Aerospace
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Passur Aerospace Competitors
|$3.79 billion
|$279.81 million
|7.24
Passur Aerospace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.
Profitability
This table compares Passur Aerospace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Passur Aerospace
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Passur Aerospace Competitors
|-34.36%
|-17.27%
|4.05%
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Passur Aerospace beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.
About Passur Aerospace
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
