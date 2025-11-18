Passur Aerospace (PSSR) & The Competition Critical Review

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passur Aerospace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Passur Aerospace Competitors $3.79 billion $279.81 million 7.24

Passur Aerospace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Passur Aerospace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Passur Aerospace Competitors -34.36% -17.27% 4.05%

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 7.91, indicating that its share price is 691% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passur Aerospace’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passur Aerospace beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

