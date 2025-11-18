Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.8%

Pan American Silver stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

