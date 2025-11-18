Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Get Palomar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.25. Palomar has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $175.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $576,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 367,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,363,510.28. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $60,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,557.12. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,718 shares of company stock worth $2,223,855 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,943,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 867.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.