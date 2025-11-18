Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.6540. Origin Energy shares last traded at $7.6540, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Origin Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

