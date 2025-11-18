Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $556.44 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.12 and a 200-day moving average of $563.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.