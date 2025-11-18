Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $872,000 Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $259.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.96.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PGR opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average is $249.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

