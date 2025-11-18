Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,302.53.

BlackRock Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,024.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,076.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

