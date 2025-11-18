Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 677,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 198.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

USB opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

