Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

