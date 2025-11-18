Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 11,241 Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Amundi grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3,066.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 122,032 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $50,146.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $780,229.84. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $234,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:WBS opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

