ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $111,442.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 583,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,110.76. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $174,906.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,591,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,849.55. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,441 shares of company stock worth $864,434. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON24 by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

