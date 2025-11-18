Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CIO Vikas Gupta acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

