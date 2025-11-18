Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSBC. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OSBC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $930.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

