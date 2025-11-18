Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.9923 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1117108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.77 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Olaplex by 2,320.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 324.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198,864 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 1,521.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

