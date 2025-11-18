Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuwellis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nuwellis Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.06. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.22) by $17.78. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,367.63% and a negative net margin of 202.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

