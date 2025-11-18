Nucor Corporation $NUE Stake Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Nucor Stock Up 0.7%

Nucor stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,149 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

