Northeast Bancorp $NBN Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $8,089,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 87.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 98,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 31.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 40,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 511.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $670.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

NBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northeast Bancorp from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northeast Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

