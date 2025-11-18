North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.94 and traded as low as $34.02. North West shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 2,121 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on North West in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

