Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $69.20 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $69,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $384,606,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.53.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

