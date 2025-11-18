Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.51 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 104,694 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $51,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,476,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 754,689 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,121,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.