Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $43,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $273.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $496.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $350.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,208 shares of company stock worth $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

