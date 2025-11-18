Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,661 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $50,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $280,226,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $30,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

