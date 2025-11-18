Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $59,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $285,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,644 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $67,601,000. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $924.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $964.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,011.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

