Nixxy (NIXX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nixxy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $15.12 million -$22.59 million -0.71 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 2.68

This table compares Nixxy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nixxy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nixxy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 157 638 765 51 2.44

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 33.21%. Given Nixxy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Nixxy peers beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

