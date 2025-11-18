NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 9,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

NI Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $280.91 million, a P/E ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.57 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

NI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NI by 5.5% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,409,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of NI by 34.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NI in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 659,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

