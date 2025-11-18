Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $200,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Nextpower by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,677,925. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextpower Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Nextpower Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nextpower to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price target on Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Nextpower from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Nextpower Profile

(Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

