NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $30.88 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,668. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.