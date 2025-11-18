Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMRK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $863.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $264,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 140,544 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

