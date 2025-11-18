NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Samuel Yount Sells 12,129 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $173,929.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 389,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,179.48. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NerdWallet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,994,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 234,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 996,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

