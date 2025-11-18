NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.39 and traded as high as GBX 150. NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 143, with a volume of 582,250 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.

The firm has a market cap of £433.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.39.

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

