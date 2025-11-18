Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.7310, with a volume of 359943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Navigator Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $153.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.84 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navigator by 320.1% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 85,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

