Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0005. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.0029, with a volume of 24,800 shares trading hands.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
