MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 34.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 75,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.36.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.91. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $297.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

