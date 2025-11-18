Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.4286.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 148,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,431,641 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $377.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $374.53 and a 12 month high of $503.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

