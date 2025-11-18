Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,024,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
