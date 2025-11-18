Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPAA

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $12.58 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $246.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,024,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.