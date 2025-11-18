Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Head-To-Head Analysis

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $31.66 million 0.32 -$19.00 million ($6.00) -0.86 Morningstar $2.40 billion 3.56 $369.90 million $8.79 23.59

This table compares 36Kr and Morningstar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 15.70% 24.68% 11.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 36Kr and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 1 0 0 0 1.00 Morningstar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Morningstar has a consensus price target of $285.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than 36Kr.

Summary

Morningstar beats 36Kr on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.