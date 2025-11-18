Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Momentus has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $11.70.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.03% of Momentus worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

