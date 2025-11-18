Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 24,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

