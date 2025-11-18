Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne Helen Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,497.12. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,922,000 after purchasing an additional 670,601 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 436.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,324,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $61,159,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,276,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

