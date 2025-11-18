Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,284 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ball by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

