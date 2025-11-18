Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Grab by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grab by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grab by 51.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

GRAB opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

