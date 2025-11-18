Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 275,322 Shares of Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 706,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 437,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 14.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Herbalife by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the period.

NYSE:HLF opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. Herbalife Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

